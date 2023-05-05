Weekly Inflation in Pakistan Breaks All Records to Hit 48.35%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended May 4, 2023, recorded an increase of 1.05 percent and soared to an all-time high of 48.35 percent on a year-on-year basis due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 48.35 percent, Wheat Flour (177.61 percent), Cigarettes (146.44 percent), Potatoes (123.00 percent), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38 percent), Tea Lipton (104.28 percent), Gents Sponge Chappal (100.33 percent), Diesel (99.39 percent), Eggs (95.45 percent), Rice Basmati Broken (89.31 percent), Bananas (87.86 percent), Petrol (87.81 percent), Rice Irri-6/9 (84.43 percent), Pulse Moong (68.44 percent), Bread (62.83 percent) and Pulse Mash (60.59 percent).

Meanwhile, a decrease was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (50.09 percent), Onions (10.03 percent), and Chilies Powdered (6.48 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82 percent) items increased, 09 (17.65 percent) items decreased and 12 (23.53 percent) items remained stable.

Week-on-week change

A major increase was observed in the prices of food items, Chicken (8.91 percent), Potatoes (3.99 percent), Powdered Milk (3.81 percent), Pulse Gram (1.96 percent), Pulse Masoor (1.83 percent), Eggs (1.81 percent), Mutton (1.71 percent), Pulse Mash (1.58 percent), Cooked Daal (1.36 percent), and Bread (1.13 percent), non-food items, Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05 percent), Gents Sandal (33.36 percent), Ladies Sandal (14.31 percent) and Washing Soap (1.27 percent).

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of Onions (16.69 percent), Garlic (3.44 percent), Tomatoes (3.41 percent), Diesel (1.70 percent), Mustard Oil (0.99 percent), LPG (0.96 percent), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (0.40 percent) and Vegetable Ghee 2.5kg & 1kg (0.10 percent) each.