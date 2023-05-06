Stats Prove Pakistan is the Best ODI Team Since 2019 World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team has been displaying exceptional performance in white-ball cricket, particularly in the 50-over format since the ODI World Cup 2019 held in England.

The national team has won seven bilateral ODI series, including two whitewashes against West Indies and the Netherlands, but they registered two series losses as well, against England and New Zealand.

The Babar Azam-led side has already secured a 4-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand with a 102-run victory at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and will be aiming to cleansweep the BlackCaps in the final ODI at the same venue.

Moreover, the Men in Green have claimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in their history, and victory in the final match of the series against New Zealand will strengthen their position on the spot.

The Green Shirts also have the highest win percentage in 50-over cricket since the World Cup 2019, winning 19 out of 27 matches at an average of 70.37.

Here is a breakdown of the win percentage since 2019 ODI World Cup: