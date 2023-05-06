Stats Prove Pakistan is the Best ODI Team Since 2019 World Cup

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 6, 2023 | 12:31 pm

The Pakistan cricket team has been displaying exceptional performance in white-ball cricket, particularly in the 50-over format since the ODI World Cup 2019 held in England.

The national team has won seven bilateral ODI series, including two whitewashes against West Indies and the Netherlands, but they registered two series losses as well, against England and New Zealand.

ALSO READ

The Babar Azam-led side has already secured a 4-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand with a 102-run victory at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and will be aiming to cleansweep the BlackCaps in the final ODI at the same venue.

Moreover, the Men in Green have claimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in their history, and victory in the final match of the series against New Zealand will strengthen their position on the spot.

The Green Shirts also have the highest win percentage in 50-over cricket since the World Cup 2019, winning 19 out of 27 matches at an average of 70.37.

ALSO READ

Here is a breakdown of the win percentage since 2019 ODI World Cup:

Team  Matches  Won  Lost  Win%
Pakistan 27 19 8 70.37
Afghanistan 17 11 6 64.71
Bangladesh 38 24 14 63.16
India 51 32 19 62.75
New Zealand 33 20 13 60.60
Australia 36 21 15 58.33
South Africa 31 18 13 58.06
England 33 18 15 54.55
Sri Lanka 37 16 21 43.24
West Indies 46 17 29 36.96
Zimbabwe 31 9 22 29.03

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Quality Family Time in Luxurious Riyadh Residence [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad Capital Police to Get Pakistan’s First National Police Hospital
Read more in proproperty
close
>