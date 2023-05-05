Here’s the Fastest Player in Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan’s new strength and conditioning coach, Drikus Saaimon, has revealed the fastest player in the national team.

In a video shared on the PCB’s digital platforms, Saaimon revealed that Shadab Khan is the fastest player in the Pakistan team with a recorded speed of 36 km/h, which is considered quite fast. Normally, players tend to achieve speeds between 29-30 km/h between the stumps.

During innings, players tend to increase their speed, and according to the data, Babar Azam got an additional 5-6 km during his innings of 65 runs in the second ODI against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, who scored 117 in the first ODI, increased his speed by 9 km, meaning he was covering a distance of 1 km for every 10-11 runs.

In addition, Saaimon also praised star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, for his ‘superhuman’ abilities.

Saaimon stated, “Shaheen is a super human, the amount of distance he covers in a match is just stupid. He covers around 7 km for a T20 at pace, and obviously, a lot of that is in his run-up. His run-up pace is 29 km/h which is rapid.”

Check out the video here:

Listen in as Pakistan's strength and conditioning coach Drikus Saaimon and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon share their insights on effective workload management for peak performance 🏏💪#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/0g5lLRsOgV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 4, 2023

Pakistan will face off against New Zealand in the fourth match of the five-match series today at the National Bank Arena in Karachi. The Men in Green lead the series 3-0 and will be aiming to register a clean-sweep against the BlackCaps, which will take them to the top of the ICC rankings in the ODI format.