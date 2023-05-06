West Indies’ Tour of Pakistan Likely to Be Rescheduled Due to PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering rescheduling the home series against West Indies to make room for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The move comes after the owners of PSL franchises proposed that the next edition be held in February-March, which would conflict with the bilateral series against the West Indies.

It is pertinent to mention that West Indies is scheduled to visit Pakistan in February-March 2024 for a two-match Test series and a three-match T20I series.

During the governing council meeting, cricket board officials presented the idea of moving the initial phase of PSL to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to numerous concerns.

PCB officials stated that security arrangements cost a lot and that renowned cricketers around the world are not ready to visit Pakistan for the league due to security concerns.

However, franchise owners opposed the idea of holding the first few matches in the United Arab Emirates and emphasized the importance of continuing the league at home.

It was also reported that franchise owners expressed their disagreement with the addition of two more teams in the league in the near future, citing the limited player pool.

The cricket board and franchise owners also discussed the revenue made by the eighth edition, the women’s league, and other issues including broadcast rights.