Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai Witnesses Record Attendance

More than 40,000 people – including 30,000 visitors – attended the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which concluded last week in Dubai, UAE.

This not only represents a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 29% in attendees compared to 2022, but it also represents a 5% increase over 2019, establishing a new record for the show, demonstrating that the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector is booming.

In line with ATM 2023’s theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, more than 2,100 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 countries gathered at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to explore how the industry can ensure sustainable travel for future generations.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “My colleagues and I are thrilled that so many tourism professionals were able to join us in Dubai to celebrate the 30th edition of the show and shine a spotlight on our sector’s ongoing journey to net zero. The fact that we witnessed record attendance at ATM 2023 is extremely encouraging and a strong indication that the Middle East’s travel industry is once again in excellent shape.”

To mark three decades of ATM, there were a number of special events on the agenda during the four-day exhibition. Hilton won the inaugural Sustainable Stand Award. Selected by an independent panel of judges, the hospitality brand was chosen for its decision to use a local supplier in the creation of its stand as well as its commitment to repurposing materials as much as possible over the coming three years. Hilton also used a carbon calculator to measure the carbon footprint associated with its involvement in the show and has taken steps to mitigate this output.

The prestigious Pearl Award was also created exclusively for the 30th edition of ATM and awarded to Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, for his outstanding contribution to the travel and tourism sector in the UAE. McLoughlin began his career at Dubai Duty Free in 1983 and has since helped to transform the organization into a $2 billion company.

Moderated by Eleni Giokos, Anchor and Correspondent CNN, the show’s opening session delved into a climate change debate as tourism heads took to the Global Stage. The prestigious line-up of speakers included Sujit Mohanty, Regional Division for the Arab States, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR); Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director, Jordan Tourism Board; and HE Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s Minister of Tourism.

ATM 2023 was held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.