ECC Approves Fixation of Maximum Retail Prices of Four New Cardiac Stents

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday approved maximum retail prices of four new cardiac stents ranging from Rs. 53,130 to Rs. 72,450.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECC. The committee considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding the fixation of maximum retail prices of four new cardiac stents recommended by the National Price Fixation Committee for life-saving medical devices.

The ministry proposed Rs. 58,765 retail price for Promus Premier, Rs. 65,507 for Sirokimus Eluting Coronary, Rs. 72,450 for Novolimus Drug, and Rs. 53,130 for Cre8 Amphilimus.

The meeting was informed that in pursuance of the Supreme Court Order dated March 20, 2018, and subsequent order dated January 10, 2020, passed in Human Right Case, a National Price Fixation Committee for life-saving medical devices was constituted and its terms of reference (TORs) were notified dated September 8, 2020, with the approval of the federal government.

A mechanism to fix and review MRPs of cardiac stents is detailed in S.R.0.1559 dated August 18, 2022. A meeting of the committee was held on February 21, 2023, and the committee recommended MRPs (base prices) of four categories of cardiac stents.