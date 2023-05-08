EOBI Expected to Receive Contribution Revenue of Rs. 38 Billion in FY23

The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was informed on Monday that Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) is expected to receive a contribution revenue of Rs. 38 billion against an approved target of Rs. 33 billion during the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

The parliamentary panel met with Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar in Chair. The committee was briefed by the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Chairperson Naheed Shah Durrani regarding the role and working of the institution.

Durrani apprised that EOBI is a leading institution that provides social security to its citizens to enhance the quality of their lives. She informed that EOBI has received a contribution of Rs. 180 billion in the last ten years.

In FY23, EOBI is expected to receive a contribution to revenue of Rs. 38 billion, she added. She said that despite the importance of EOBI, no attention has been given to strengthening the administrative structure and Board of EOBI.

Senator Shahadat Awan lamented why the members of the Board have not been changed since 2013. In reply, the chairperson said that since the devolution, both Punjab and Sindh have refused to accept EOBI as a federal subject and that is why its members have not been replaced.

While deliberating on the current status of 18 criminal cases, Senator Awan questioned whether a challan has been filed against the accused.

The chairperson said that the challan against the accused has been filed, and the process was delayed due to the indifferent attitude of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as filing charges or challan is the prerogative of FIA, not EOBI. However, she requested the committee chairman to invite FIA to the next meeting. Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the EOBI to submit copies of the challan and decided to take a briefing from FIA on the subject in the next meeting.