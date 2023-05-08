Kamran Akmal Takes on Role of Coaching Umar Akmal

Kamran Akmal has taken on the role of coaching his younger brother, Umar Akmal, to improve his hard-hitting skills and prepare him for the national side.

In a short video that went viral on social media platforms, the former cricketer can be seen training his brother during a rigorous practice session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Kamran Akmal can also be seen putting Umar through his paces with a series of hard-hitting drills and correcting his batting technique.

In a message on his Twitter account, the 32-year-old batter thanked his brother for his role in supporting him during the tough times of his cricketing career.

“Thank you brother Kamran Akmal for all the support and care. You are my role model. Special thanks and respect for supporting and guiding me in tough times,” Umar wrote.

' A Brother will always stand by You '

Earlier this year, Kamran requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to include Umar Akmal in the white-ball squad for the upcoming season, including the World Cup 2023.

“The mentality of our team members, especially Umar Akmal, is focused on playing for Pakistan, whether they bat from the first delivery or chase down a target,” Kamran said.

Last month, Kamran urged the all-format captain, Babar Azam, to set personal agendas aside and select Umar Akmal, saying that selection should not be based on personal likes or dislikes.