Ramiz Raja Compares Babar Azam With Don Bradman

Former Pakistan captain, Ramiz Raja, has showered praise on Babar Azam for achieving numerous milestones in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

While comparing him to the legendary Australian batter, Don Bradman, Ramiz Raja said that the all-format captain is currently the greatest batter in the world across all formats.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Confident of Pakistan’s Chances to Lift 2023 ODI World Cup

The former cricketer stated that Babar Azam has been displaying remarkable performances in white-ball cricket, and his consistency gives him an edge over other batters.

“The foundation of his success is his technique and temperament. He has no technical issues, whether it is a grassy pitch or a pitch like Karachi where bowlers struggle,” Ramiz said.

The former PCB Chairman further added that it is a big achievement for the right-hander to complete the fastest 5,000 runs in the 50-over format by surpassing legendary batters.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Hosts Pakistan Cricket Team at His Home for Dinner Party

Ramiz Raja remarked that Babar Azam’s consistency in scoring runs in ODI cricket is not only his individual achievement but has also led the team to the top of the ICC rankings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 28-year-old batter completed 5,000 runs in 97 ODI innings, surpassing South African batting great, Hashim Amla, who scored in 101 innings.

Earlier in the series, the all-format captain also completed the second-fastest 12,000 runs in 277 innings across all formats, just one innings behind the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli.