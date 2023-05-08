Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Back India Over Asia Cup Stance Against Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has got support from other cricket boards to relocate the venue for the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket Board have both come forward to offer hosting services for the event to be relocated to a neutral venue instead of Pakistan.

The BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and is determined to ensure the tournament is held in UAE or another country due to political tensions.

If the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decides not to play in the Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) may consider replacing them with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jay Shah has also assured the broadcasters that any losses incurred due to the absence of Pakistan in the event would be adequately compensated.

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government has reportedly encouraged the BCCI to take a strong stance during the ACC meeting scheduled to discuss the Asia Cup 2023.

Despite the proposed hybrid model suggested by PCB, which would have allowed the Indian team to play their matches at neutral venues, the BCCI is unlikely to accept the offer.

Najam Sethi has urged a rational approach to resolve the crisis that threatens the successful hosting of the Asia Cup and the participation of Pakistan in the World Cup 2023.