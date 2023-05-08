Peshawar Zalmi Awards Rs. 1 Million to Arshad Nadeem

The Peshawar Zalmi Foundation has awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1 million to the renowned athlete, Arshad Nadeem, for his spectacular performance for Pakistan.

Muhammad Akram, the Director of Cricketing Affairs of Peshawar Zalmi, presented the cash prize to the athlete on behalf of the foundation owner, Javed Afridi, in a ceremony.

In an official statement, the foundation said, “Today, we were pleased to welcome Arshad Nadeem to the Zalmi Headquarters to present him with the well-deserved cheque.”

“The Zalmi takes pride in recognizing the achievements of our national heroes and encourages the youth to strive for excellence and make our country proud,” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 26-year-old athlete made the country proud by winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August last year.

Arshad was the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games since Ghulam Raziq, who had won gold in the 120-yard hurdles in 1962 in Perth, Australia.

Arshad Nadeem won the first gold medal in the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 by topping the charts with a throw of 88.55 meters in the Men’s Javelin Throw event.

In an interview, Nadeem said, “I have now started throwing javelin, but I am doing both training and rehab and cannot say anything about what the exact situation will be.”