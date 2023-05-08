Poco F5 and F5 Pro Arrive in UAE a Day Ahead of Official Launch

Tomorrow marks the global debut of the Poco F5 series. However, the UAE branch of the company has already jumped ahead and prematurely uploaded information about the two phones on its website today.

Consequently, the specifications and images of both the Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro are now fully revealed, with only the pricing details left to be confirmed tomorrow.

Poco F5 Pro

The Poco F5 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers three memory combinations. It may appear familiar as it is essentially a version of the China-exclusive Redmi K60 but with the inclusion of Google Services and a slightly smaller battery.

On the software side, the device runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 as its user interface.

The phone boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with an impressive 1440p resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), resulting in a pixel density of 526 PPI, the highest ever for a Poco smartphone. The display supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a responsive 480Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the screen features a fingerprint scanner underneath and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The main camera sports a 64MP Omnivision OV64B sensor, accompanied by an f/1.8 aperture and a 6P lens. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter capable of capturing a 120-degree field of view, along with a 2MP macro camera.

This camera arrangement supports OIS+EIS, a desirable feature not commonly found on previous Poco devices, making the F5 Pro particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts.

For selfies, the device houses a 16MP sensor within a punch-hole cutout. However, it is worth noting that the front camera’s video recording capability is limited to 1080p resolution.

The Poco F5 Pro is equipped with a slightly smaller 5,160 mAh battery compared to the 5,500 mAh battery found in the Redmi K60. However, the Poco F5 Pro retains its impressive 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging capabilities.

In the UAE, the Poco F5 Pro will be available in two color options, White and Black, both featuring a carbon-like finish. Storage and RAM configurations include 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage, and 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage.

It remains to be seen whether additional color choices and memory options will be offered in other markets, which we will find out during tomorrow’s event.

Poco F5

The standard Poco F5 variant is powered by a different Qualcomm chipset, specifically the mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, featuring a single CPU clocked at 2.9 GHz. The device offers 256 GB of storage and comes with a choice of either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM.

Similar to the Poco F5 Pro, the vanilla Poco F5 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the resolution is set at 1080p.

As for the camera setup on the rear, it includes a 64MP primary sensor of an undisclosed model, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP macro camera. While OIS and EIS features are still present, these cameras are likely using downgraded sensors compared to the Pro model.

The selfie camera boasts a 16MP resolution and features an aperture of f/2.45.

The Poco F5 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Notable features include Android 13 with MIUI 14 as the user interface, along with NFC, an IR blaster, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Interestingly, these specifications may appear familiar because they are shared with another China-exclusive smartphone, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

On the Emirati website, the Poco F5 is showcased in three color options: Black, Blue, and the standout hero color White.

