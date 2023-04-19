Xiaomi Launches Wireless Gaming Controller For Only $29

Xiaomi has released a new game controller that offers both wired and wireless connectivity and is essentially a simplified version of the previously launched GamePad Elite Edition, which included somatosensory support.

The new game controller is compatible with both Android and Windows operating systems and does not require any additional software or apps.

It supports three types of connections: a wireless receiver (it comes with a Wi-Fi adapter), Bluetooth, and a data cable. Additionally, it can be used to play non-handle-operated devices using the mapping function of the Xiaomi Game Center.

The game controller has been designed to be adaptable to a variety of devices, including Windows computers, Android smart TVs, mobile phones, and tablets. It supports various cloud gaming platforms, such as Steam, Xiaomi cloud games, Tencent Start, Netease cloud games, and others.

The game controller features a large joystick and a Hall linear trigger button that simulates in-game effects like acceleration, braking, and shooting in different titles. It also comes with a built-in 6-axis gyroscope for somatosensory control and an ergonomic button layout to reduce wrist strain during extended gaming sessions.

The controller is going for only $29 in China but it remains to be seen if it will be launched in the international market. Pakistani buyers will most likely have to import the controller which is currently available on the company’s Youpin crowdfunding platform.