RDA Launches Crack Down Against Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is cracking down on illegal housing schemes at the directive of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

The RDA has issued strict orders to take action against such schemes in accordance with the law.

ALSO READ FDA City is Finally Getting a Boundary Wall

The RDA spokesman stated that the authority has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the owners of the illegal housing scheme called Rose Valley.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has issued a notice against the owners who were misleading the public through social media by falsely claiming that the society was approved. The owners, Zafar Mushtaq, Sharjeel Ahmad, and Haris Iftikhar, have also been booked in the FIR.

Furthermore, the Director MP&TE RDA has also issued a demolition order against the illegal housing scheme.

Sponsors and advertisers have been warned of strict action and directed to immediately cease the marketing of the unapproved and illegal housing scheme. The RDA had previously issued notices to the owners of four other illegal private housing schemes, namely Pak Sar Zameen Town at Chakri Road, Century Town Housing Scheme, Rawat City Housing Scheme, and Al-Buraq Enclave Rawat.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Sets Up Special Cell to Deal With Promotion Issues

The Director General has urged the authorities to take strict action against those who violate the rules. The public has also been advised not to invest in unapproved housing projects and check the status of the housing schemes before investing on RDA’s official website.

The RDA spokesman stated that the crackdown on the violators of the rules will continue, and strict action will be taken against unapproved housing societies.