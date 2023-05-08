FDA City is Finally Getting a Boundary Wall

The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has recently issued a directive to the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to construct a boundary wall to safeguard the residents of FDA City from the harmful effects of industrial waste and sewage. The project is estimated to cost around Rs. 7 million.

In a statement released on Sunday, the FDA Director General has also urged the Environment Protection Department and Municipal Corporation to take strict action against the industries responsible for not disposing of industrial waste properly in Samana village and dumping sewage into the watercourse.

These measures are being taken to provide the inhabitants of FDA City with a safe and secure environment, free from the perils of environmental pollution. The Ombudsman is determined to take necessary actions to ensure that the residents can live peacefully and healthily.

The construction of the boundary wall will be a significant step in ensuring the safety of the residents. It will act as a barrier between the residential area and the industrial units and protect the inhabitants from the toxic pollutants emanating from these factories.

The Ombudsman has also emphasized the importance of proper waste management and sewage disposal by the industries. This will not only ensure the health and safety of the residents but also prevent the pollution of the environment and water bodies.

These measures are commendable and should be appreciated by the public. The Ombudsman’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens is evident through these actions. It is essential to ensure that the authorities continue to take necessary steps to address environmental issues and provide a safe living environment for the residents.