List of Countries That Can Get Visa-on-Arrival to Dubai

Passport holders from several countries have the option of getting a visa-on-arrival for a period of 30 days or 90 days upon entering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), eliminating the requirement to get a visa in advance.

After landing at Dubai International Airport (DXB), citizens of these eligible countries can visit the immigration desk where their passports will be stamped with a 30-day or 90-day visit visa.

Here is the list of countries eligible for a 30-day visa-on-arrival:

Malaysia

Mauritius

Monaco

New Zealand

Republic of Ireland

San Marino

Singapore

Ukraine

UK

US

Vatican City

Andorra

Australia

Brunei

Canada

Hong Kong (China)

Japan

Kazakhstan

Macau (China)

Here is the list of countries eligible for a 90-day visa-on-arrival:

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Uruguay

Israel

Argentina

Austria

Bahamas Islands

Barbados

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Kiribati

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

Norway

According to the UAE government’s website, passports must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the UAE. Prior to flying to the Emirates, people must verify the list of countries eligible for visa-on-arrival from the UAE embassy in their home countries because it is subject to change.

Via Time Out Dubai