List of Countries That Can Get Visa-on-Arrival to Dubai

Passport holders from several countries have the option of getting a visa-on-arrival for a period of 30 days or 90 days upon entering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), eliminating the requirement to get a visa in advance.
After landing at Dubai International Airport (DXB), citizens of these eligible countries can visit the immigration desk where their passports will be stamped with a 30-day or 90-day visit visa.
Here is the list of countries eligible for a 30-day visa-on-arrival:
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- New Zealand
- Republic of Ireland
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Ukraine
- UK
- US
- Vatican City
- Andorra
- Australia
- Brunei
- Canada
- Hong Kong (China)
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Macau (China)
Here is the list of countries eligible for a 90-day visa-on-arrival:
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Uruguay
- Israel
- Argentina
- Austria
- Bahamas Islands
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Kiribati
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Maldives
- Malta
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- Norway
According to the UAE government’s website, passports must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the UAE. Prior to flying to the Emirates, people must verify the list of countries eligible for visa-on-arrival from the UAE embassy in their home countries because it is subject to change.
Via Time Out Dubai