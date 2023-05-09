PMD Warns of Heatwave-Like Conditions in Coming Days

The Met Office has issued a warning about the likelihood of gradually increasing temperatures in most parts of the country during the upcoming week.

Due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, temperatures are expected to increase especially in the southern half of the country from May 10th to May 13th.

According to the forecast, day temperatures are expected to be 03-05°C above normal in Sindh, South Punjab, and parts of Balochistan. Meanwhile, in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, the temperatures are expected to be 02-03°C above normal.

This forecast has some possible impacts on the public, and the farmers are advised to manage the watering of their crops accordingly. Moreover, the general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration.

The Met Office has also requested judicious use of water in all aspects of life. High temperatures can cause an increase in the usage of water, and it is essential to ensure that water is used efficiently and not wasted.

As temperatures continue to rise, it is recommended to stay informed about the weather forecast and take necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy during the heat wave-like conditions.