IPL’s Shameful Reality: Cheerleaders Face Abuse and Sexual Harassment from Indian Men [Video]

Spectators were spotted harassing cheerleaders during the 52nd encounter of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A short video, which went viral on different social media platforms, showed male spectators staring at the cheerleaders, shouting at them, and verbally abusing them.

Management officials noticed the incident and stood with the cheerleaders to prevent any untoward incident during Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

Earlier, Sashi Marwa, the wife of Nitish Rana, who is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, posted a video where a few spectators were threatening her while entering the stadium.

This isn’t the first incident of sexual harassment in the IPL, with many previous such incidents being reported by the cheerleaders.

Talking about the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals after chasing down a total of 215 runs on the last ball of the match.

New Zealand cricketer, Glenn Phillips, was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning innings of 25 runs off seven balls, including one boundary and three maximums.

Currently, defending champions, Gujarat Titans lead the points table with 16 points in their pockets, while Chennai Super Kings are in the second spot with six wins and four losses.