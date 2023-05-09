Rawalpindi Civil Defense Urges Precaution Against Heatwaves

Following a forecast of large rises in temperature and frequent heatwaves during summer, the Rawalpindi Civil Defence has taken preventive preparations to avert potential loss of life and property.

Owners of numerous industries and plazas have received notices encouraging them to fix obsolete fire extinguishing equipment, broken electrical lines, and defective switches.

To guarantee the safety of their facilities, owners of furniture, cardboard, paper, and chemical manufacturers, as well as petroleum agencies and junkyards housing flammable goods, have been advised to take precautionary steps.

District Civil Defence Officer Talib Hussain issued a warning that anyone who violates safety ordinances would face legal action, and establishments lacking sufficient safety equipment will be shut down immediately.

Furthermore, notifications have been issued requiring the installation of fire extinguishers and the implementation of government SOPs within 15 days. Beginning on 22 May, the agency will undertake inspections in various factories, and those who fail to show compliance with safety requirements will face severe legal consequences.

To guarantee everyone’s safety and well-being, the department has implemented a zero-tolerance policy for safety violations.