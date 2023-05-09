A Royal Affair: Tehzeeb Bakers Chosen for King Charles III Coronation Cake by British High Commission

Tehzeeb Bakers, an esteemed confectionery establishment in Pakistan with a legacy of 112 years, has been bestowed with the regal honor of crafting a cake for the coronation celebration of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.

The British High Commission in Pakistan has graciously chosen the bakery for its unparalleled expertise and distinguished culinary talents, entrusting them to craft a cake for the royal occasion.

Previously, Tehzeeb Bakers was the only food brand that had the honor of serving the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, during his visit to Pakistan, as well as catering for the late Princess Diana during her 1996 visit.

The Dukes and Duchess of Wales, along with numerous royalties from the Middle East, have also been served by this royal bakery.

The bakery has an exceptional reputation that extends to the embassies in Pakistan, which often rely upon their exceptional services for hosting esteemed guests during their visits to the country.

The collaboration between Tehzeeb Bakers and the British High Commission symbolizes a harmonious union of culture and tradition, reflecting the mutual admiration and respect shared by both nations through the medium of lavish delicacies.