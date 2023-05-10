KP Announces Multiple Holidays for Schools and Colleges

Educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will remain closed until Saturday due to the ongoing protests, according to the provincial authorities.

The protests were sparked by the arrest of the PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

KP Education Advisor, Rehmat Salam, stated that both private and public sector educational institutions will remain closed across the province until Saturday in light of the “emergency conditions” prevailing in the country.

He also announced that examinations conducted under the auspices of the Education Board would be canceled.

The decision to close educational institutions was made in the interest of students’ safety and security, as the authorities believed that keeping them open in the current situation would pose a risk to their well-being.

The KP government urged the protesters to remain peaceful and not to damage public property during their demonstrations.