Lahore Qalandars’ Sam Billings Opens Up About His Struggle With Skin Cancer

England and Lahore Qalandars wicket-keeper batter, Sam Billings has opened up about his experience battling skin cancer and is now determined to raise awareness about the dangers of sun exposure.

Speaking to the media, the 31-year-old batter revealed that he had a tough time last year when he underwent two surgeries to remove a malignant melanoma on his chest.

Sam Billings, who has represented England in three Tests, 28 ODIs, and 37 T20s, further added that his fight with skin cancer has put things into perspective for him.

“If I had left that screening to go to the meeting and waited until my next one six months down the line, it could have been far more serious,” said Sam Billings.

The PSL 9 winner believes that cricket is not everything, and he wants to make decisions based on his own desires rather than just following the status quo.

The 31-year-old urged fellow players and fans to be more aware of the risks of spending too much time in the sun and warned that it is not limited to professional cricketers.

Billings emphasized that even when the temperature is not very high, it is still possible to get sunburned, and he urged everyone to work together to protect themselves.

“We treat applying sunscreen like a bit of a chore because education around it is not as good as in countries like Australia,” added Billings.