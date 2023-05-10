Sarfaraz Ahmed Lashes Out at India for Refusing to Tour Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not sending its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media, the wicket-keeper batter stated that there is no valid reason for the neighboring country to refuse as top cricketing nations have recently visited Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy-winning captain also emphasized that Pakistan has the right to host international events as the security situation has improved and teams visiting Pakistan.

Our security agencies have worked hard to make international teams feel comfortable in the country. The ICC and ACC should ensure that teams travel to Pakistan

The wicket-keeper batter added that the Men in Blue will be treated with great hospitality in Pakistan, as cricket fans across the border want both countries to play cricket in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup citing security issues and is interested in holding the tournament at a neutral venue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken strict action and is ready to respond fittingly by not participating in the ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

Earlier this week, it was reported in India that the ACC has decided to move the event, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, to Sri Lanka as India will not visit Pakistan.

It was also reported that the BCCI has received support from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket boards to change the venue for the event. However, a renowned sports journalist in Sri Lanka confirmed that the board has not received any message from the ACC or other cricket boards regarding hosting the event.