LDA to Start Online Auction of Plots and Commercial Properties Soon

In a move towards modernization and ease of doing business, Lahore Commissioner and Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has instructed to develop an online bidding system for auctioning plots and commercial properties.

Randhawa emphasized the importance of facilitating investors by providing them with special support in obtaining necessary documentation for commercial properties.

ALSO READ LDA Pays Millions of Rupees to ‘Buy’ Land Already in its Possession Since the 1970s

This support will align with the private sector’s standards and promote ease of doing business in Lahore.

This decision comes as part of the government’s efforts to attract more investors and promote economic growth in the region. The online bidding system will ensure transparency and accessibility for potential buyers, making the auctioning process more efficient and streamlined.

LDA has already made significant strides toward digitizing its operations, and the implementation of the online bidding system will further enhance the authority’s capabilities.

ALSO READ Contempt of Parliament Will Soon Land You in Jail in Pakistan

This system will also enable investors to participate in auctions from the comfort of their homes, making it easier for them to invest in Lahore’s real estate sector.

The new system is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and transparency of the auctioning process, furthering the government’s goal of promoting a business-friendly environment in Lahore.