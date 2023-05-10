Contempt of Parliament Will Soon Land You in Jail in Pakistan

May 10, 2023

The Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 was presented by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Chairman, Qasim Noon, on Tuesday.

During the presentation, Noon questioned the parliament’s supremacy and urged accountability for those who disrespect it.

The bill proposes a punishment of two to six years in prison and a fine of one million rupees for contempt of parliament.

The law would apply to government and state institution officials as well as the general public.

The bill also creates a parliamentary committee composed of 24 members from both the treasury and opposition benches to investigate cases of contempt brought before it.

The committee will then suggest a punishment that will be finalized by the relevant leader of the house.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the Supreme Court of committing contempt of parliament by undermining the House’s decisions.

