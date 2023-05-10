People Yearn for ‘Purana’ Pakistan in Nostalgia Survey

A recent survey revealed an intriguing shift in Pakistanis’ attitudes towards their country, as they wish for ‘Purana’ Pakistan, or Pakistan from three or four decades ago. As per the Ipsos Global Trends Report, Pakistan outperforms 50 other nations in the survey when it comes to nostalgia.

Based on the survey, nostalgia is most widespread in Asia and Africa, with Pakistan taking the top position. Nigeria is placed second, closely after Pakistan, with India, Hong Kong, and Malaysia taking the following rankings.

Researchers polled 2,000 people and asked them if they wanted their country to revert to its prior status. Surprisingly, 83 percent of respondents agreed with this viewpoint, with only 15 percent disagreeing.

The research study, which ran from 23 September to 14 November 2022, revealed some more fascinating results as well. Individuals in the highest income level were found to have the least degree of nostalgia. Men and those aged 55 to 74, on the other hand, had the highest degrees of nostalgic feelings.

Furthermore, the study found that nostalgia was more prevalent among lower-income persons and those with inadequate educational backgrounds. Notably, Pakistan has the highest proportion of people who chose the preference for growing up during their parents’ time.

78 percent of respondents identified with the statement that ‘Given the choice, I would prefer to have grown up during the time when my parents were children’, while 19 percent disagreed. Surprisingly, the survey also noted that both low-income and middle-aged people had a significant preference for growing up during their parents’ generation.