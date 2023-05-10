Rs. 56 Lac and Phones Stolen From DHA House in Karachi

A home in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V was attacked by armed robbers in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gizri police department responded quickly to the distress call, confirming that the culprits gained entry to the residence by breaking through barbed wire fence that surrounded the property.

Once inside, they quickly took over the situation, holding the residents hostage for nearly 30 minutes. The thieves brazenly stole a staggering sum of Rs. 5.6 million in cash, as well as a collection of precious mobile phones, while brandishing their rifles.

SHO Amir Chaudhry, who is in charge of the investigation, expressed deep concern over the occurrence.

The absence of any CCTV cameras on the premises provided the crooks with an unwarranted sense of invincibility. However, the crime scene unit’s persistent efforts managed to rescue critical evidence that will certainly play a significant part in the continuing investigation, perhaps leading to the identification and capture of the culprits.