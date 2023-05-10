US, UK, Canada, and EU Ask Their Citizens to Avoid Unnecessary Travel in Pakistan

The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union have issued travel advisories for their citizens in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The advisory recommends that citizens should avoid unnecessary travel in Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the threat of terrorism, unrest, and kidnapping.

Foreign nationals are advised to exercise caution while visiting Western-style restaurants and shopping centers in the country. The Canadian High Commission has issued a travel advisory urging Canadian citizens to take extreme caution due to the unpredictable security situation in the country. It warns of a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping.

The advisory advises against all types of travel at the regional level and recommends avoiding travel within 10 kilometers of the borders of China, India, and Iran.

It also recommends avoiding unnecessary travel to Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as non-essential travel to Karachi due to the threat of violence and terrorism.

The Canadian government may not be able to provide consular assistance to citizens in areas of serious security concern, and it is impossible to provide Canadian consular assistance in the restricted and pre-authorized areas of the Government of Pakistan.

Protests are expected across Pakistan over the recent arrest of Imran Khan during his court appearance on May 9, and the security forces are on high alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. The security situation in Islamabad is changing and unpredictable, and citizens are advised to follow instructions from local authorities.

