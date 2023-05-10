Sajid Sadpara Prepares for Record-Breaking Mount Everest Climb Without Supplemental Oxygen

The renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Sajid Ali Sadpara, is all set to scale Mount Everest in Nepal without the use of supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.

Sajid Ali, the son of the legendary mountaineer, the late Mohammad Ali Sadpara, is aiming to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

The 23-year-old has already summited several high peaks, including K2, Gasherbrum-I, and Gasherbrum-II in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu in Nepal, without supplemental oxygen.

Sajid Ali completed the necessary acclimatization in Nepal and plans to begin his Everest mission on May 20 with renowned Nepalese mountaineer, Nirmal Purja, supporting him.

Speaking to the media before the mission, Sajid said that he is undertaking this mission to honor the memory of his late father and raise the Pakistani flag on the highest mountains.

“In the history of Pakistani mountaineering, no one has ever climbed Everest without oxygen. It was my father’s dream to accomplish this mountaineering challenge,” Sajid said.

“He remains in my heart and mind, and his lessons guide me in my most challenging times. My father always taught me to follow one’s dream,” the young mountaineer added.

It is pertinent to mention that Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler summited Everest without the use of supplemental oxygen support 45 years ago on this date in 1978.