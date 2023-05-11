Dr. Amir Malik Withdraws Interest from Post of PTA Member Admin

Dr. Muhammad Amir Malik, one of the three recommended candidates for the post of Member Administration of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has expressed disinterest in the post and requested for withdrawing his application.

Malik who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd informed Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Secretary, Cabinet Division through a letter about his unwillingness to be considered for the slot.

He wrote, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude for considering me for the subject position. However, I regretfully would submit that I am not interested in joining as my present commitments with PRAL require continuity. Once again, I am grateful for your kind consideration, but I would like to withdraw my application”.

The post of Member (Administration) was advertised on March 28, 2023, with the following criteria.

Qualification: Master in Public or Business Administration / social sciences/MS/BSC in Telecommunication or equivalent qualification recognized by the HEC.

Experience: Minimum 20 years of post-qualification experience, including at least five years of senior administrative leadership experience related to policy, strategy development, and operational management of reputable public or private organizations/institutions.

Maximum Age: 61 years.

The last date for receipt of applications was 11-4-2023 and a total of 63 applications were received by the due date. Subsequently, the Scrutiny Committee constituted with the approval of the competent authority in its meeting held on April 28, 2023, scrutinized all the applications received within the due date and found twenty-four candidates fulfilling the basic eligibility criteria.

All the eligible candidates were called for the interview by the Selection Committee.

Out of total of 24 candidates called for the interview, 22 appeared for the interview. The Selection Committee evaluated the candidates and recommended the three candidates in order of merit as per marks awarded by the committee.

The candidates included Dr. Muhammad Amir Malik, Saadullah Tareen, and Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retired).