Here’s the Date of Pakistan-India ODI World Cup 2023 Clash

Pakistan is likely to face India in the much-anticipated encounter of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

This will be the first time since the T20 World Cup 2016 that the neighboring countries will play each other on Indian soil, with a massive attendance expected at the iconic venue.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Slams PCB for Planning to Invite Zimbabwe and Ireland Amid Asia Cup Cancelation Rumors

As per media reports, the marquee event will kick off on 5 October with defending champions, England facing New Zealand after a grand opening ceremony in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Green will begin their campaign against one of the qualifiers on October 13 while the Rohit Sharma-led side will face Australia in their opening game in Chennai.

It was reported that Pakistan and Bangladesh could play most of their matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata, respectively, with each team playing nine matches.

ALSO READ Sarfaraz Ahmed Lashes Out at India for Refusing to Tour Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup

Other shortlisted stadiums include Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala, as only seven venues are likely to host the event.

Last week it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the schedule after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is pertinent to mention that the Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest stadium in the world and the biggest in India, with a seating capacity of around 132,000.