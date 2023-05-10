Kamran Akmal Slams PCB for Planning to Invite Zimbabwe and Ireland Amid Asia Cup Cancelation Rumors

Former cricketer, Kamran Akmal, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for planning a tri-nation series involving Zimbabwe and Ireland as a backup for the Asia Cup.

Speaking to the media, the wicket-keeper batter said that inviting low-ranked teams would not be helpful in preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

“My request to you is that there is no need to invite Zimbabwe or Ireland. Or, even if you want to invite them, let your A-team play against them,” Kamran Akmal said.

Kamran added that if South Africa agrees to play a series against Pakistan, it would benefit the national team in preparing for the mega event, whether it is a home series or away.

The 41-year-old stated that legendary Pakistani cricketers used to say that the team has always played series against strong teams before the World Cup, which helped them in the event.

According to recent reports, the PCB has reached out to several cricket boards to plan a triangular series during the Asia Cup timeframe, in case the tournament is called off.

PCB is looking at South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and West Indies as possible participants, subject to their availability based on the Future Tours Program (FTP).

South Africa and Zimbabwe are currently available during the Asia Cup window, with South Africa slated to host Australia for a white-ball series in September.