Turkish Broadcaster TRT Launches New TV Show and Movie Streaming Service ‘tabii’ Worldwide

Türkiye’s public broadcaster, TRT, having won the hearts of viewers around the world with its popular productions, introduced its global streaming service, “tabii”, to satisfy the demand for Turkish content.

With the slogan “Stories That Bond Us”, tabii was first announced by the Presidency’s Director of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, in a star-studded event in Istanbul on the 2nd of May 2023.

tabii offers fast and exclusive access to a wide range of high-quality, family-friendly content that embraces different cultures, and appeals to the common values of its international audience. tabii is starting with more than 30 exclusive original productions along with entertaining fan-favorite TV series, blockbuster movies, award-winning documentaries, and kids’ content.

The full streaming service is free of charge in Türkiye. For the global audience, tabii is initially available via third-party platforms such as YouTube and Roku at an affordable subscription fee. International apps are scheduled to launch later this year in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Urdu with more language options coming soon.

With over 55 years of experience in broadcasting, TRT currently reaches 7 continents through 18 TV networks, 17 radio stations, and digital platforms in 41 languages and dialects. Always at the forefront of innovation, TRT through tabii offers a unique perspective to the global streaming market with its storytelling that explores the cultures, heritage, and values of different geographies. tabii launched with a vast selection of content that includes new exclusive original series in different genres, licensed productions, and popular TRT content from its extensive library.

Turkish productions already have over 800 million viewers in 146 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and the Americas with more than 150 TV series. Being a new playmaker in the industry, tabii will become the leader of Türkiye’s digital streaming sector which projects a substantial increase in TV series exports starting from 2023.

The Presidency’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun reiterated this in his speech, “TRT’s global streaming service tabii will be on its way as a crucial actor and will have a positive influence on the other streaming services in the global arena.”

He further stated that “it will play a crucial part in the creation of even better-quality content with real social and cultural grounds. Thus, this global streaming service will serve both the sector and our country adding to the strength of the Türkiye brand.”

“Stories That Bond Us” by tabii

tabii aims to be a leading global streaming service where communities can unite and gather as a family around universal values, where everyone can find a piece of themselves and bond over shared stories.

It provides its viewers with a wide range of original content ranging from the lives of beloved historical figures to superheroes’ struggles against global disasters, action-packed productions to dystopian dramas, animations for kids to entertaining content for youth with new and fan-favorite characters.

Audiences can discover a vast selection of entertaining content in various genres including action, period, drama, sci-fi, comedy, mystery, romantic comedy, and thriller. In line with its mission for international accessibility, the global streaming service tabii’s high-quality content can be enjoyed by viewers dubbed and subtitled in Turkish, English, Spanish, Arabic, and Urdu. More language options will be available soon to further expand tabii’s reach.

tabii Puts a Spotlight on Cultural Diversity

Built on Turkish stories admired by large audiences around the world, tabii set off with a unique streaming experience of rich content appealing to the common values and diversity of various cultures, with something for everyone in the family.

These stories are woven with love, bravery, empathy, and triumph creating inspiring storylines that represent collective human values. In addition to popular and now classic Turkish productions, tabii offers a robust slate of exclusive originals and licensed content that put a spotlight on the stories of a culturally diverse audience underrepresented in the mainstream media.

In his speech, TRT’s Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı said, “Developed in line with our motto ‘a fairer world is possible’ on digital space as well, this streaming service is taking the first step of its adventure today to become our country’s new global brand.” And continued that “We dare to be the primary channel to meet the need for family-oriented content around the globe. We tell the stories of billions of people who are left out of billions of productions.”

Mr. Sobacı further emphasized, “Against the state of the current system, through tabii, we will share our culture, the value of tradition and family to tell the accurate stories of communities that are largely underrepresented in mainstream media.”

tabii Starts With More Than 30 Original Productions

Drawing inspiration from the global success of shows such as “Resurrection: Ertuğrul”, “Barbarossa: Sword of the Mediterranean” and “The Innocents”, tabii launched more than 30 original, family-friendly, and high-quality productions exclusively produced for the streaming service.

Stories such as the beloved “Rumi” which highlights the life of the scholar, poet, and teacher; “Free Sky” shares the action-packed stories of the Turkish Air Force and fighter jets; TRT’s popular production “Little Archer: Iskender” returns with its brand new adventures; “Say No More” with a dose of humor and an entertaining cast and “The Last Day” which brings together famous actors in the psychological thriller and “Altay” the first project of the new superhero universe.

Other original shows that are available on tabii are: Reckoning, Akif, Marriage et al., Dayton, Gilani the Ascetic, Golden Apple: The Great Conquest, Off-White, Young Ibn Sina, Modern Tales of the East, Say No More, Independenta, The Supporting Actor, Univers-illy, Ramazan Bey’s Mansion, The Biltmore Hotel Assassination, Metamorphosis, The Estranged, The Flop-Out, The Network, Deep Purple, The Gate, Land of Loyals, Green Sea: Millennium and The Return of Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah.

Brand New Content for Youth

tabii offers various options for the most colorful and energetic members of the family and breaks new grounds by introducing a large volume of exclusive high-quality originals dedicated to youth. tabii resonates with the youth through its dynamic tone, touching their lives by introducing them to different worlds.

The Global Audience Can Access tabii Content on YouTube and Roku

The full streaming service is available free of charge in Türkiye. For global audiences, it is initially accessible via third-party platforms such as YouTube (youtube.com/@tabii) and Roku (depending on the availability of the platform in the respective country) at an affordable subscription fee in Turkish, English, Spanish, Arabic and Urdu, with more language options coming soon. International apps are scheduled to launch later this year.