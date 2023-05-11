Pakistan Proposes New Two-Phase Plan to Host 2023 Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a new plan for hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, as India is considering shifting the venue to the UAE, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka.

As per the plan, the event will be held in two phases. The first phase will be played in Pakistan, excluding India matches, while the second phase will take place at a neutral venue.

Under this plan, all participants except India will play one match in Pakistan, and in the second phase, all teams, including India, will play their remaining matches in the UAE.

The proposal was discussed with all members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who will present it to the ACC President, Jay Shah, for a final decision.

It is worth noting that BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, citing security issues, and is interested in holding the tournament at a neutral venue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken strict action and is ready to respond fittingly by not participating in the ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India in October.

Earlier this week, it was reported in India that the ACC had decided to move the event, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, to Sri Lanka as India would not visit Pakistan.

However, a sports journalist in Sri Lanka confirmed that the board has not received any message from the ACC or other cricket boards regarding hosting the event.