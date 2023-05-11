UAE Scraps Military Helicopter Deal Worth $879 Million

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has terminated its deal with the French aircraft manufacturer Airbus to buy 12 military H22M helicopters worth nearly $879 million.

The Defense and Security Industry Affairs Sector Chief for UAE’s Tawazun Council, Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, confirmed the decision during an interview with Breaking Defense on Tuesday.

He added that the decision was made due to several reasons, such as the high lifecycle cost, limitations in adapting to future mission requirements, and a complex technical proposal.

Abushehab emphasized that the cancellation was not politically motivated but was due to financial and technical concerns.

According to the official, Airbus did not show sufficient motivation to fulfill the government’s demands and meet urgent requirements, which resulted in the cancellation of the contract.

As per a Middle Eastern news agency, Al-Monitor, Airbus refused to comment on the matter, but a spokesperson from the company expressed pride over the 40-year relationship with UAE’s military, which also benefits the bilateral ties between France and UAE.

The H225M is a long-range helicopter with twin engines that can transport up to 28 troops along with two crew members. The contract for the purchase of 12 such helicopters was placed during a visit by French President, Emmanuel Macron, to Abu Dhabi in December 2021.

During the visit, several other agreements were made, including a $17.5 billion contract for 80 Rafale fighter jets and another deal for MICA NG and Scalp missiles.