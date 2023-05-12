Hareem Shah Threatens to Leak Rana Sanaullah’s Videos If Internet Isn’t Restored

The queen of controversy, Hareem Shah, has threatened to leak Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s objectionable videos.

The threat comes in the wake of a four-day countrywide suspension of mobile internet services following nationwide protests that erupted after the arrest of former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, the TikTok star issued a direct ultimatum to Rana Sanaullah, demanding the swift restoration of mobile internet services.

Hareem Shah warned that if her demand is not met in due time, she would retaliate by leaking a collection of videos that could potentially cause trouble for the Minister.

اگر رانا جی نے آج رات تک انٹرنیٹ بحال نہ کیا تو میں نے ساری وڈیوز بحال کردینی ہیں۔ @RanaSanaullahPK — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) May 11, 2023

The famous TikTok star is no stranger to controversy, however, as she has been in the spotlight many times before.

One of the recent ones was when her private videos were leaked on social media. The incident sparked widespread controversy and debate on social media platforms. She blamed her friends for this unethical act and stated that she will take legal action against them.

Similarly, a video of Hareem with Sheikh Rasheed made rounds on social media in 2019. The clip, which went viral on social media, was later deleted by the TikTok star, who instead sought to disown it by posting a video message on her account claiming that she had no intention to defame anyone.

Consequently, during an episode of the show TBH with Tabish Hashmi a few years later, Hareem made a prank call to Sheikh Rasheed. A teaser from the episode shows the social media star calling Sheikh Rasheed at the audience’s request.

When Sheikh Rasheed answers, he asks Hareem to call back later. However, Hareem insists on speaking to him immediately, which prompts a sharp response from the politician. Sheikh Rasheed tells her to ‘shut up’ before hanging up, causing laughter from both the audience and host Tabish Hashmi.