Daren Sammy Takes Charge as Head Coach of West Indies in White-Ball Cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of a new coaching setup for the national team in both white-ball and red-ball formats to revamp the team.

Former captain, Daren Sammy, will be the head coach of the white-ball setup, while former wicketkeeper batter, Andre Coley, will be in charge of the red-ball team.

The former all-rounder will take charge of his assignment immediately, as the team is set to play three ODIs against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month in Sharjah.

The Shai Hope-led side will also feature in the qualifying round in Zimbabwe for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India, where they will compete against nine other teams.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his assignment, Sammy said that it will be a challenging role for him, but he will try his best to help the two-time champions in the mega-event.

Darren Sammy added that he was looking forward to working with the team, stating that there is an abundance of talent and that he could positively impact the dressing room.

The 39-year-old has a strong track record as a captain, having led West Indies to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2012, as well as the World Cup triumph in India in 2016.

The two-time T20 World Cup winning captain has also gained experience coaching teams in various leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Peshawar Zalmi.