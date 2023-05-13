Unveiling the Brilliance of Habib University’s Class of 2023: Pioneering Paths to a Promising Future 

In a world constantly seeking innovative solutions to complex challenges, the Class of 2023 at Habib University emerges as a beacon of brilliance and ingenuity.

With their capstone projects pushing the boundaries of knowledge and addressing pressing societal issues, these exceptional students are poised to make a lasting impact in their respective fields.

Let’s delve more into their remarkable achievements and discover the transformative power of critical thinking and innovation.

Habib University’s Class of 2023 presented more than 100 innovative projects across diverse disciplines.

From the realms of artificial intelligence, digital security, and bioengineering to design thinking, subaltern studies, philosophy, social issues, filmmaking, women empowerment, and mental health, their projects tackle pressing concerns with unwavering determination and unparalleled innovation.

Among the exceptional projects showcased, Tashkeel stands out as an endeavour that has the potential to create great social impact.

Led by Hana Ali Rashid, Iqra Siddiqui, and Tasmiya Malik from the Computer Science Program, Tashkeel is an AI Screener designed to assess the risk of dyslexia in Pakistani children.

This pioneering project addresses the urgent need for accurate dyslexia diagnosis and intervention in a society where access to such services remains limited due to awareness gaps and social stigmas.

In another noteworthy project, Kiran from the Social Development and Policy Program explores the experiences of mothers who are primary caregivers of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Karachi, Pakistan.

Through her project, “Mothering a Child with Autism in Karachi, Pakistan,” Kiran sheds light on the complexities and challenges these mothers face in a social context that often places unrealistic expectations on motherhood.

This research draws upon feminist and disability theories to advocate for a more inclusive and supportive environment for families affected by ASD.



In Comparative Humanities, the projects offer unique perspectives on colonialism, technology, and gender.

Jannat Zeeshan’s project, “Violence in The Anthropocene: Thinking with Technology,” investigates the impact of computer science and technology advancements on the environment and our relationship with nature, aiming to foster a more sustainable future.

While talking about her project, she said:

“If we were to present Earth’s existence from the Big Bang to now as 24 hours day, humans would have dwelled here only for less than ten seconds. Yet, in this very short period of time, we have left an incredible mark, actually a quite violent one.”

Muhammad Haris, Program Director and Assistant Professor, Comparative Humanities at Habib University said:

“Taking Hegel’s conceptualization that, “philosophy is its own time apprehended in thoughts”, the Comparative Humanities Senior Year Thesis Showcase helps us think philosophically about the many forms of violence that are definitory of our time, and to also conceptualize and imagine an ethical kind of violence – divine, ameliorative, rational, health-giving – that has become imperative in a time plagued with the contagion of ecology and human-social relationships.”

The final year project showcase at Habib University attracted an esteemed panel of faculty members, an internal and external jury, and professionals from various industries.

This diverse gathering included local talent, researchers, filmmakers, cinematographers, writers, past alumni, and esteemed professors.

The collective presence of these distinguished individuals underscores the significance of the Class of 2023’s contributions to the realm of research and innovation.

Habib University takes immense pride in fostering an environment that nurtures intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

The accomplishments of the Class of 2023 serve as a testament to the university’s commitment to excellence in education and research.

Through their exceptional projects, these students have proven their ability to navigate complex challenges and offer transformative solutions.

