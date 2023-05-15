Antique Cars Parade Through the Streets of Karachi

To celebrate the 1st anniversary of Pakistan’s First Online Antique Cars Museum, around 30 antique cars paraded through the streets of Karachi. This parade started from Old Clifton and went past several iconic, historic buildings and monuments of Karachi and culminated in the Old City.

Founder of Antique Cars Museum, Shoaib Qureshi on this occasion said, “Antique cars are part of art and culture and it helps promotes the soft image of a country. Our online museum showcases the best antique cars and their collectors.”

“We do regular events and create exclusive content. Young, old, men, women; just about everyone love these old antique cars and they attract attention and bring a smile to everyone’s face,” he added.

“Today’s antique cars parade through the old city areas of Karachi and past the antique buildings and monuments was to just give a message that historic and antique things, if preserved and taken care of can last a lifetime,” Qureshi stated.

Some of the antique cars on this parade were almost as old as the monuments that we went past by and our car collectors really take care of them despite all the challenges here. The same needs to be done with the architecture and art of the country,” he added.