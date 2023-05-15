FBR Chairman Assures Maximum Facilitation for Kazakh Businessmen

By ProPK Staff | Published May 15, 2023 | 8:46 pm

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and matters of mutual interests pertaining to cooperation in Customs, Trade Facilitation and Regional Connectivity were discussed in the meeting.

Mutual satisfaction was expressed over the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement in Customs Matters, which is in final stages of execution.

The FBR chairman assured that maximum facilitation will be extended to the Kazakhstani businessmen intending to invest in Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was agreed that both countries would continue to explore more avenues to further enhance cooperation in various areas of mutual concern.

