FBR Chairman Assures Maximum Facilitation for Kazakh Businessmen

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and matters of mutual interests pertaining to cooperation in Customs, Trade Facilitation and Regional Connectivity were discussed in the meeting.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin called on Chairman FBR @AsimAhmad_FBR. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and matters of mutual interest pertaining to cooperation in Customs, Trade Facilitation and Regional Connectivity were discussed. 1/2 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) May 15, 2023

ALSO READ FBR Notifies Procedure for Processing Transit Trade With Tajikistan

Mutual satisfaction was expressed over the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement in Customs Matters, which is in final stages of execution.

The FBR chairman assured that maximum facilitation will be extended to the Kazakhstani businessmen intending to invest in Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was agreed that both countries would continue to explore more avenues to further enhance cooperation in various areas of mutual concern.