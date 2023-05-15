GC University Lahore is Getting a New Department Soon

Government College University Lahore’s Board of Studies has given the green light for the establishment of a new educational department, the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education. This department is set to offer a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including BEd Hons, MPhil in Education, and BEd in Special Education.

In a recent press release, it was announced that the decision to name the department after esteemed alumnus, renowned educationist, and philanthropist Syed Babar Ali was made unanimously during a Board of Studies meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi. The meeting, attended by external and internal subject experts, aimed to recognize the significant contributions made by Syed Babar Ali in the fields of education, health, and social welfare.

During the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi stressed the importance of this decision in elevating the quality of education in Pakistan. He expressed his confidence that the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education would usher in a new era of teacher education, driven by innovative teaching methods and extensive research.

Acknowledging the growing demand for skilled educators in society, Prof Zaidi reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing the necessary resources and opportunities to meet this need. The establishment of the new department aims to cultivate a new generation of educators capable of making significant contributions to the field of education.

Looking ahead, the Vice-Chancellor expressed anticipation for the arrival of the first cohort of students in Fall 2023. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in realizing the shared vision of delivering excellent quality education throughout Pakistan.

With the approval of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education, Government College University Lahore takes a momentous step towards advancing education and shaping the future of teaching in the country.