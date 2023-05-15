Education for All: Lahore Launches Special Classes for Transgender Students

In a significant move to promote inclusivity and provide educational opportunities, Lahore’s District Education Council has taken the decision to allocate special classes for the transgender community in all government schools of 260 Union Councils of the provincial capital.

This initiative aims to address the educational needs of transgender individuals and ensure their access to quality education.

ALSO READ Lahore Residents Protest Against Renaming of Historic Central Model School

Under the plan, each high school within Lahore’s Union Councils will dedicate two classrooms and assign one teacher specifically for transgender students.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the council will personally oversee the education and facilities provided to the transgender community in these designated schools.

This decision comes at a time when there is an encouraging trend of increased interest in education among transgender community members.

According to the Punjab School Education Department (SED), a total of 1,488 transgender individuals are currently enrolled in public schools across the province.

Lahore’s District Education Authority (DEA) is actively working to create educational opportunities and a conducive learning environment for transgender community members.

A recent meeting at the CEO’s office resulted in the decision to involve all Union Councils in Lahore, ensuring maximum opportunities for transgender individuals to access education.

The closure of the only dedicated transgender school in Lahore’s Garden Town area last month had left community members and representatives disheartened due to insufficient funds.

ALSO READ Traffic Jam Alert: Protestors Block Roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

The school, which had received initial funding from the PTI government, had more than 40 transgender students enrolled. The closure prompted concerns about the availability of educational institutions for the transgender community.

Addressing these concerns, DEA’s CEO, Pervaiz Akhtar, expressed disappointment over the closure of the transgender school and emphasized the challenges faced, particularly with transportation and limited funds. Transgender community members from various areas of the city had to travel to the Garden Town area, making transportation logistics difficult to manage.

To overcome these challenges, DEA has devised a comprehensive plan to allocate classes and teachers in all Union Councils. This approach will enable transgender students to receive education within their own communities, eliminating the need for long-distance travel.

“We already have dedicated teachers who will educate transgender students, so there is no requirement to hire additional staff on a contract basis. We are allocating two classrooms for community members, minimizing the need for extra infrastructure,” explained CEO Pervaiz Akhtar.

ALSO READ UAE Attracts Highest Number of Millionaires Globally

He further added that a campaign will be launched to encourage admissions and ensure maximum enrollment of transgender individuals in public schools.

This new education plan marks a significant step towards promoting inclusivity, empowering the transgender community through education, and ensuring equal access to educational opportunities for all residents of Lahore.

Via: Tribune