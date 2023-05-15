Imran Khan’s Top 5 Wins as Pakistan Cricket Captain

Imran Khan, a legendary figure in Pakistan’s cricket history, epitomized leadership and excellence as the captain of the national team. Khan’s charismatic personality and exceptional skills on the field earned him immense respect and admiration.

He led the Pakistan cricket team with unparalleled determination and strategic acumen during the 1980s, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Khan’s captaincy transformed Pakistan cricket, instilling a winning spirit and inspiring generations of players to come.

His legacy as a captain is etched in cricketing history and is considered one of the greatest captains produced by the country. Under his leadership, Pakistan won 75 ODIs and 14 Tests, with some of the most historic victories in the Men in Green’s cricketing history.

Let’s have a look at Pakistan’s top five wins under Imran Khan’s captaincy:

The Aussie Whitewash (1982)

Imran Khan led Pakistan to a memorable series win against Australia in his second series as captain of the side. Pakistan stormed to a 3-0 clean sweep against the mighty Australians.

Pakistan won the first Test in Karachi by nine wickets and then went on to defeat the Aussies by an innings and three runs in the second Test in Faisalabad. Abdul Qadir was the player of the match in both Tests as he ran riot.

Imran Khan was awarded the player of the match in the third Test as he picked up two back-to-back four-wicket hauls. Pakistan won the third Test by nine wickets as well.

This was Pakistan’s third series win against Australia and their first-ever white-wash of the same opposition.

Conquering the Sub-Continent (1987)

Imran Khan led his side to their first Test series win against their arch-rivals, India on their home soil. Pakistan and India played a 5-match test series with Pakistan emerging victorious 1-0, after winning the final Test match by only 16 runs. The first four matches ended in a draw.

This was the first Test series win by either side on their opponent’s home turf. The Men in Green then went on to win the 6-match ODI series 5-1, as they destroyed their opponents in front of their home crowd.

The magnificent series win showcased the talent and determination of the Pakistani team and remains a memorable moment in the history of Pakistan-India cricket encounters and another feather in the cap for captain Imran Khan.

The English Test (1987)

One of Imran Khan’s most iconic achievements was a Test series win against England in England. Prior to this series win, Pakistan had only won two Test matches in England while they had lost six series and drawn five.

Pakistan secured a historic 1-0 victory in the five-match series, winning the third Test while drawing the rest.

Imran Khan’s exceptional leadership and individual performance with the bat and as a bowler played a pivotal role in the team’s success. He picked up a sensational 10 wicket-haul in the third Test match as he led his side to a historic win by an innings and 18 runs. Imran was the highest wicket-taker in the series with 21 scalps while he also smashed a century in the series.

This landmark series win marked a significant milestone in Pakistan’s cricketing history and set the stage for future achievements on the international stage.

Challenging the Caribbean Dominance (1988)

One of Pakistan’s greatest achievements under Imran Khan’s leadership was taking on the West Indies in the 1988 Test series, a period of Windies’ dominance in world cricket.

Throughout the 1980s West Indies was cricket’s most dominant team, particularly in home conditions. West Indies had won eight consecutive series at home since 1975, destroying every opponent. In 1987, Imran Khan-led Pakistan challenged the Caribbean side as they took the three-match series down to the wire.

The Men in Green managed to draw the series 1-1 with West Indies making a comeback in the third and final Test. Imran Khan’s Pakistan was the only side to draw a series against West Indies in their home country for a period of 19 years, with West Indies winning 14 series and drawing one.

This remarkable achievement was as good as a series win in the Caribbean at that time. Eventually, it took Pakistan another 30 years to finally win their first Test series in West Indies, this time under the leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq.

World Champions (1992)

Perhaps Imran Khan’s most magnificent cricketing achievement was leading Pakistan to World Cup triumph in 1992.

The ‘Cornered Tigers’ overcame adversity and a lot of challenges to win their first World Cup as they recovered from a poor start in the tournament.

Pakistan’s journey in the tournament started off on a rough note, as they lost three out of their first five matches and had one game washed out due to rain.

They faced defeats against the West Indies, India, and South Africa, with their only wins coming against Zimbabwe and Australia. However, Pakistan’s fortunes took a turn when they won their remaining matches in the group stage, defeating New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and England.

The Green Shirts then went on to defeat New Zealand in the semi-finals while they dismantled England in the final to be crowned as the world champions. Imran Khan once again defied the odds as he led his young side to Pakistan’s greatest ever achievement in cricket.