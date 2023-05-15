Pakistan’s Team Director Responds to Ramiz Raja’s Criticism

Mickey Arthur has responded to criticism from former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, regarding his appointment as national cricket team director.

While speaking in an interview, Mickey Arthur stated that he does not care about the opinion of the former cricketer about his appointment as it is a waste of time and energy.

The national team director added that it is the right of every individual to express their opinion on his performance, while his task is to lead the Men in Green.

Arthur also remarked that he had not seen the statement made by Ramiz Raja, but it did not hold any importance, so it is best to keep it aside and help the side move forward.

“It does not make any difference anyway because I know we are always one win away from the people of Pakistan being very happy, so I do not worry about it,” Arthur concluded.

It is worth noting that when PCB announced Arthur as team director last month, Ramiz criticized the board for appointing a person who would run the national team remotely.

The former PCB Chairman believed that the cricket board should not appoint a coach whose loyalty lies first with his county team rather than the Pakistan cricket team.

Arthur recently said, “Pakistan is dear to me, but so is Derbyshire. That was one of the things I kept saying to Sethi when he spoke to me; that Derbyshire was important to me.”