How to Change or Update Personal Details on Emirates ID

Emirates ID is a card issued by UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP). All citizens and residents in UAE must apply for one and carry it all the time.

The card allows you to get government services and vote in Federal National Council elections. It also serves as a travel document for nationals to travel across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries or pass immigration via eGates and smart gates at UAE’s airports.

There might come a time when you need to update the information on your Emirates ID. The card contains two kinds of information, key and non-key. Key information includes name, nationality, and date of birth. Non-key information includes address and occupation.

You must visit ICP’s branch to make any key data changes, whereas non-key data updates can be done at ICP’s e-service kiosks.

Required Documents

Current Emirates ID

Original Passport.

Other documents as needed.

How to Change or Update Emirates ID

Visit the ICP’s branch office.

Fill out the application form and submit documents.

Pay the application fee.

Verify your biometrics.

Wait for the confirmation SMS. It takes around 48 hours for the entire process to complete.

Collect your updated Emirates ID from the post office mentioned in the SMS.

Updating your Emirates ID is important to keep working in UAE. It will help you avoid any trouble with the authorities.