Here’s How Gaming is Helping Gen-Z Land Their First Job in UAE

Recent research has revealed that gaming is helping Gen-Z in United Arab Emirates (UAE) get their first jobs by equipping them with the necessary skills for working in the corporate world.

According to a YouTube-commissioned study by Censuswide, 80% of recruiters in UAE prefer gamers and those who can talk about the skills they acquired via gaming.

Nearly 63% of Gen-Z gamers confirmed that gaming has given them the confidence to deal with corporate world problems. 40% said that they mentioned this on their resume or in an interview.

Censuswide also asked employers to name the most important skills they seek when hiring someone for an entry-level job.

According to their responses, good communication was the top skill, cited by 54% of employers. Problem-solving skills and remaining calm under pressure were also highly valued, with 46% and 42% of employers, respectively, describing them to be crucial skills.

Around 74% of gamers stated that frequently talking to their fellow gamers online boosted their communication skills, a highly demanded skill in the corporate world.

UAE has many prominent gamers such as Rima, ZayedGaming, Basharkk, and KhaliDasECO. They have over 10 million subscribers combined, with over 2 billion views on YouTube.

Rima Alosta recently noted that creating content has helped her become more confident, real, and less shy. She added that YouTube allowed her to come out of her comfort zone.