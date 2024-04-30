Honda Rolls Out Three New Electric Cars at Beijing Auto Show

Honda made waves at the Beijing Auto Show by revealing three new electric vehicles as part of the “Ye Series.” This lineup includes two new models, the Ye P7 and Ye S7, alongside the concept model Ye GT. Honda’s ambitious plan includes introducing six electric models in China by 2027, aiming to bolster its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio and expand its presence in the rapidly growing Chinese market.

A highlight of the Ye Series is the incorporation of the latest ‘H’ logo, featuring a borderless and flattened design that underscores Honda’s commitment to EV technology. The design concept of the Ye models is rooted in the MM (Man Maximum, Machine Minimum) philosophy, emphasizing the “joy of driving” by maximizing interior space while minimizing vehicle size.

Ye P7

The Ye P7 embodies the philosophy of “shine brilliantly” and is built on a newly launched EV platform aimed at enhancing the driving experience and comfort levels. Offering AI-powered assistance, the P7 will be available in two configurations: single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor rear-wheel drive.

Ye S7

Joining the Ye Series lineup is the Ye S7 crossover, designed to prioritize spacious interiors and intelligent driving assistance. With a focus on sporty and responsive handling, the S7 promises an exhilarating driving experience. Both the P7 and S7 are slated for release later this year.

Ye GT

The Ye GT concept car, built on the same platform, offers a grand touring experience with a low-profile design reminiscent of a race driver’s driving position. Featuring dynamic design elements and an innovative passenger-centric display, the Ye GT aims to redefine the driving experience. Expected to hit roads by 2025, details regarding interior features and powertrains are yet to be disclosed.

