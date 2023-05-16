Zaman Khan to Play for Derbyshire in England’s T20 Blast

Derbyshire have signed Pakistan fast bowler, Zaman Khan, for this summer’s T20 Blast.

The 21-year-old fast bowler, who has been clocked at 90MPH, has played 49 career T20s, picking up 59 wickets at an average of 23.35 and with best figures of 4-16.

He made his international debut for Pakistan against Afghanistan in March of this year and has so far played in six T20Is, maintaining a miserly economy rate of 6.66.

The young quick has enjoyed a trophy-laden career so far, winning the Pakistan Super League twice with Lahore Qalanders, in 2022 and 2023, while he also lifted silverware in the most recent Lanka Premier League with Jaffna Kings.

He is set to arrive before the end of May and will join up with a pace unit containing the likes of England Lions pair, George Scrimshaw, and Sam Conners, as well as Sri Lanka great, Suranga Lakmal.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said, “Zaman Khan is one of the brightest young fast bowlers in Pakistan and he brings the experience of T20 success around the world into our dressing room, which will help us to reach our own goals”.

He recently made his debut in one of the best international white ball attacks and looked right at home, so it’s incredibly exciting to welcome him for our T20 campaign.

Zaman Khan added, “Playing in England is something I’ve wanted to experience and to do it working with Mickey Arthur at Derbyshire is a dream scenario”.

Derbyshire have been impressive in T20 cricket over the last few years, so I’m looking forward to playing with this squad and seeing if we can challenge again this summer.

