Ramiz Raja Wants Pakistan’s Most Successful T20 Opening Pair Back

Cricket Commentator Ramiz Raja has called for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to be re-instated as the opening pair of Pakistan’s cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Ramiz Raja, the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has advocated for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup for a long time.

Raja emphasized the need for a dynamic and aggressive opening partnership, citing the consistent performances of both Azam and Rizwan in recent times. Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain across formats, has been a pillar of stability in the batting lineup with his elegant stroke play and ability to anchor the innings.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan’s consistent performances as an opener and adaptability have garnered attention, making him a valuable asset at the top of the order.

While speaking about Sami Ayub playing with Babar as an opener, he said, “Our opening pair is unsettled, Saim Ayub plays with his technique in the first two matches, then if he flops he tries to change his technique in the third match which makes things even tougher for him.”

The move would see a departure from the traditional approach of relying on power-hitters upfront such as Saim Ayub and could add a strategic edge to Pakistan’s batting strategy.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Pakistan will need to find the right combination in the batting lineup at the top of the order against Ireland and England in the away series next month.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against the USA on June 6 at Grand Prairie Stadium while their series against the match T20I series against Ireland will be held on May 10, May 12, and May 14.

Following this the Men in Green will play a four-match T20 series against England away from home from May 22 to May 30, ending just before the T20I World Cup.

The full schedule for Ireland and England series:

Match Date Ireland vs Pakistan May 10 (First T20I) Ireland vs Pakistan May 12 (Second T20I) Ireland vs Pakistan May 14 (Third T20I)