PCB’s Warning Forces Jay Shah to Assess Proposed Model for Asia Cup 2023

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to convene a crucial meeting this week to discuss the proposed hybrid model for hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The development follows a warning issued by PCB to the Indian board, indicating their potential withdrawal from the tournament if the proposed hybrid model is rejected.

As a result, Jay Shah, the ACC president, has decided to engage member boards in discussions to explore the feasibility of adopting the hybrid model for the event.

PCB has proposed two options under the hybrid model. The first option involves India playing their matches at a neutral venue, while all other matches would be held in Pakistan.

Under the second plan, the event will be held in two phases. The first phase will be played in Pakistan, excluding India matches, while the second phase will take place at a neutral venue.

Under this plan, all participants except India would play one match in Pakistan. In the second phase, all teams, including India, would play their remaining matches in the UAE.

A source has revealed that the second option is likely to gain approval during the meeting. If accepted, Pakistan will have the opportunity to host their group match against Nepal.

Earlier today, the PCB claimed that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed their availability for the hybrid model proposed by the PCB.